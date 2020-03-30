Romania Insider
Business
RO automotive companies join forces to produce medical ventilators
30 March 2020
The Romanian companies in the automotive industry have formed a group with the aim of starting production of medical mechanical ventilators needed for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in local hospitals, economy minister Virgil Popescu has announced, News.ro reported.

Separately, dozens of local companies have expressed interest in producing materials needed to prevent, combat and treat Covid-19, including surgical masks and biocides.

The companies in the automotive industry are already working on a prototype of a medical ventilator. However, they are also willing to produce such devices based on existing patents, minister Popescu said.

Separately, state owned military equipment company Romarm is about to start the production of surgical masks in Romania, in order to create a strategic reserve. At maximum capacity, Romarm will produce 500,000 masks per day starting April 15.

Doctors working in hospitals throughout Romania have been complaining about the lack of basic protection equipment in recent weeks and over 10% of the confirmed coronavirus infection cases are among the medical personnel.

