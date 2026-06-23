Romania adds more than 10,000 rooftop solar prosumers in one month

Romania had 332,684 prosumers connected to the electricity grid as of April 30, with a combined installed capacity of 3,789 MW, according to data published by energy regulator ANRE and cited by Economica.

More than 10% of prosumers are companies, while the rest are households. Individuals accounted for 299,523 prosumers and legal entities for 33,161.

Installed capacity was distributed almost evenly between the two categories however, with households accounting for 1,929 MW and companies for 1,860 MW.

ANRE President George Niculescu said the country added more than 10,600 new prosumers in a single month, highlighting the rapid pace of decentralized renewable energy adoption.

"But the figure that catches my attention the most is not the total, but the pace: over 10,600 new prosumers in a single month. It is clear proof that more and more Romanians are choosing to no longer be just energy consumers, but also producers," Niculescu said.

The expansion is increasing pressure on electricity distribution networks, which must adapt to the accelerating deployment of distributed generation, according to the regulator.

Storage capacity is also growing rapidly. ANRE data show that 101,243 prosumers had battery systems installed by the end of April, after more than 10,000 new battery-equipped prosumers were added during the month.

"Our role, as a regulator, is to maintain stable and predictable rules so that this transformation continues. And as energy communities begin to come to life, I expect the growth rate of prosumers to accelerate even more," Niculescu said.

According to the latest ANRE figures, the installed capacity of prosumers has surpassed that of utility-scale dispatchable photovoltaic parks in Romania, where around 3,300 MW of capacity has been installed.

(Photo: Apiwat Rengrew/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com