Revolut appoints Romanian as interim CFO

Fintech application Revolut has appointed Romanian Victor Stîngă as interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Stîngă assumed the role of interim CFO shortly after Mikko Salovaara, the London-based fintech's CFO, resigned for personal reasons, according to sources of Sifted.eu cited by Profit.ro. The company is still actively searching for a candidate to permanently fill this role.

Victor Stîngă has been with Revolut since 2018, serving as the Head of Finance and Strategy. Before joining Revolut, he worked at Capgemini as a consultant and at Amazon as an analyst. He will be overseeing the signing of Revolut's future accounts for the 2022 financial year, as the company has extended the deadline for financial results submission.

Revolut, a financial application with around 3 million individual clients in Romania, is currently hiring in the country, with almost 80 positions available, including engineers, talent acquisition specialists, experienced recruiters, and human resources and development specialists.

The British company has reached a global workforce of 7,500 employees, expanding into new markets such as Brazil, India, and New Zealand. Locally, Revolut has a team of over 120 employees.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sebastian Czapnik | Dreamstime.com)