Globalworth appoints new managing director for its real estate operations in Romania

Globalworth, the leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), appointed Ema Iftimie as managing director for its real estate operations in Romania, effective December 1. She will replace Marian Popa, who, according to company representatives, decided to retire and focus on his personal life.

Ema Iftimie is a seasoned professional with an experience of almost 25 years in real estate, 10 of which she’s dedicated to fostering growth for Globalworth Romania through a top-tier leasing strategy. Under her supervision, the leasing department of Globalworth Romania leased 100,000 sqm of office space in the first half of 2023 (from a total market demand of 188,000 sqm).

As of this year, Ema Iftimie became a board member of Globalworth Foundation. In addition, she has recently been honored with the ‘Personality of the Year’ at the 2023 SEE Property Forum gala.

Iftimie holds a degree in Sociology and Psychology and various diplomas in management, negotiation and business planning.

