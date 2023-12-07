Retail sales in Romania slightly stronger in October

The retail sales rose by 0.9% m/m in October, in seasonally-adjusted terms, recouping the losses incurred over the previous three months.

The annual growth rate (+1.8% y/y) remains fragile, but it is dragged down by the shrinking sales of fuel sales (-7.0% y/y) while the sales of non-food goods are relatively stronger (+4.8% y/y) and the food sales increased as well (+4.0% y/y).

As a trend for the entire year 2023, the food and non-food sales (seasonally adjusted) have rather stagnated at a level superior to last year’s averages, while fuel sales have decreased and edged down as average compared to 2022.

As of October 2023, the retail sales in rolling 12 months increased by 2.4% y/y, driven by the +4.2% advance of non-food sales (indicating significant consumer confidence), +2.7% y/y advance of the food sales and -1.7% y/y contraction of fuel sales.

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)