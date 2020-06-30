Restaurants in RO remain closed as Govt. defers new relaxation measures

The group of experts who help manage the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania decided on Monday morning, June 29, to defer the new relaxation measures expected as of July 1.

The opening of indoor restaurants was the most acute demand expressed by investors. Health minister Nelu Tataru confirmed the decision for Ziarul Financiar daily.

The relaxation measures will be considered if the sanitary conditions improve at the next weekly evaluation. A meeting of the emergency committee CNSU, chaired by prime minister Ludovic Orban, was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

When asked about the next stage of relaxation and the expected opening of restaurants, PM Orban said that "this could be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic's evolution."

He voiced serious concerns raised by the coronavirus figures in recent days. "The evolution in the last ten days is an evolution that makes us very cautious in taking subsequent relaxation measures," said the prime minister, quoted by Digi 24 television station..

At the same time, PM Orban announced tighter control of the sanitary requirements. He said specific control mechanisms would be decided on July 1, with the representatives of the bodies involved (Ministry of Interior to the Ministry of Health, consumer protection agency ANPC, and sanitary agency ANSVSA).

