TotalEnergies takes over five PV park projects in Romania with 200MWp total installed capacity

French oil group TotalEnergies acquired a portfolio of five solar projects in northwestern Romania from German company PNE.

With a total capacity of over 200 MW, these projects will contribute to the supply of renewable energy to cover the country's needs.

The commissioning of the five solar parks taken over now will allow TotalEnergies to provide B2B customers in Romania with locally produced green electricity through power purchase agreements (PPAs) starting in 2025, Profit.ro reported.

In order to preserve the agricultural utility of the land, TotalEnergies will organize, on the 200 hectares of land where the solar panels are located, agricultural pastures to support the activity of sheep farmers in northwestern Romania, near the border with Hungary.

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)