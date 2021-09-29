Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/29/2021 - 08:38
Real Estate

Romania's residential market reflects wide income discrepancies

29 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

While the mass market is increasingly dominated by small-sized apartments of one to two rooms (compared to bigger apartments in the years before), luxury projects such as Nordis City in the northern part of Mamaia Black Sea resort are still thriving.

"Today, the two-room apartments predominate in the mix of properties, in most of the projects. It is also about bringing the offer in line with the market preferences and the purchasing power," explained Andreea Comsa, managing director of Premier Estate Management.

The number of three-room homes delivered in 2020 has decreased compared to 2019, after seven consecutive years of growth, but that of studios and two-room homes has continued its advance, according to data compiled by Ziarul Financiar on the Tempo platform of the National Institute of Statistics. The decrease is also noticeable in the case of homes with four or more rooms.

In contrast, Nordis Group, a developer specializing in luxury hotels and residential complexes, has quickly advanced with the works at the 5-star residential and hotel complex in Mamaia. The project is seen as the most luxurious and ambitious project on the Black Sea coast, the group developing other projects simultaneously, in Sinaia, Brașov and Bucharest.

"The project is large to very large, there are about 120,000 square meters built, and next, in about three weeks, we begin the next phase of this project, Nordis Dune, where we will deliver over 1,000 apartments. In about 3 years, when the whole complex will be ready, we will call it Nordis City, because it will be and is like a city," the group's founder, Emanuel Poștoacă, announced in an interview with Profit.ro.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Teodororoianu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/29/2021 - 08:38
Real Estate

Romania's residential market reflects wide income discrepancies

29 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

While the mass market is increasingly dominated by small-sized apartments of one to two rooms (compared to bigger apartments in the years before), luxury projects such as Nordis City in the northern part of Mamaia Black Sea resort are still thriving.

"Today, the two-room apartments predominate in the mix of properties, in most of the projects. It is also about bringing the offer in line with the market preferences and the purchasing power," explained Andreea Comsa, managing director of Premier Estate Management.

The number of three-room homes delivered in 2020 has decreased compared to 2019, after seven consecutive years of growth, but that of studios and two-room homes has continued its advance, according to data compiled by Ziarul Financiar on the Tempo platform of the National Institute of Statistics. The decrease is also noticeable in the case of homes with four or more rooms.

In contrast, Nordis Group, a developer specializing in luxury hotels and residential complexes, has quickly advanced with the works at the 5-star residential and hotel complex in Mamaia. The project is seen as the most luxurious and ambitious project on the Black Sea coast, the group developing other projects simultaneously, in Sinaia, Brașov and Bucharest.

"The project is large to very large, there are about 120,000 square meters built, and next, in about three weeks, we begin the next phase of this project, Nordis Dune, where we will deliver over 1,000 apartments. In about 3 years, when the whole complex will be ready, we will call it Nordis City, because it will be and is like a city," the group's founder, Emanuel Poștoacă, announced in an interview with Profit.ro.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Teodororoianu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company raises EUR 1.2 mln to open offices in the US and Israel
29 September 2021
RI +
A new way to experience Bucharest with German theater group’s audio walks app
27 September 2021
Politics
European Commission greenlights Romania’s EUR 29.2 bln recovery and resilience plan
27 September 2021
RI +
Autumn special: More wineries to visit in Romania
24 September 2021
Culture
2021 European Heritage Awards: Small wooden church in Romania wins Grand Prix & Public Choice Award
24 September 2021
RI +
Film review and interview – Wild Romania, a ten-year journey from idea to breathtaking nature documentary
15 September 2021
Business
Romanian cryptocurrency Elrond breaks USD 5 bln market cap after move into US
12 September 2021
Sports
British player with Romanian roots wins US Open and writes tennis history