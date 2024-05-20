Romanian startup Remote Butler attracts EUR 50,000 in first funding round

Remote Butler, an IT startup founded in 2022 in Cluj-Napoca, attracted investments worth over EUR 50,000 in its first round of financing from private investors. This comes on top of the company’s initial investment of EUR 40,000 in developing the app that allows registered waiters to practice their profession regardless of their location.

Ciprian Costea, the company’s founder, is an entrepreneur with extensive expertise in the fields of IT and HoReCa. He created the Remote Butler app “to provide a human experience to restaurant guests after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the introduction of several apps to place orders by scanning a QR code,” according to the press release.

“Through our foreign-speaking waiters, the Remote Butler app allows orders to be taken in the native language of international guests. Our goal is to maintain the human experience in restaurants, thanks to waiters who will work remotely, even when the HoReCa industry is facing staff shortages. At the same time, we want to offer equal work opportunities and have people with disabilities on the team,” Ciprian Costea said.

From the more than EUR 90,000 invested in development, the startup from Cluj-Napoca attracted EUR 50,000 from several private investors active in the IT and hospitality fields in the first round of funding.

Last month, the company said that its Remote Butler app would also include people with disabilities. Moreover, it will also use sign language to make it more pleasant for people with speech impairments to access the services of the restaurants they visit.

(Photo source: the company)