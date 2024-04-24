Romanian Remote Butler app to include people with disabilities among waiters

Remote Butler, an app developed by an IT company from Cluj-Napoca, Romania, that allows registered waiters to practice their profession regardless of their location, will also include people with disabilities. Moreover, it will also use sign language to make it more pleasant for people with speech impairments to access the services of the restaurants they visit.

Although the app has not yet been officially launched, more than 20 restaurants have expressed interest in using it in the order-taking process, and over 700 waiters have signed up to join the network.

With Remote Butler, waiters can offer their services regardless of where they are. Their role is to take orders from guests of restaurants that are understaffed or provide top service and have a large flow of international tourists. The remote waiter can help foreigners place orders in their native language.

"Many do not understand how it (e.n. this idea) can become functional. The services of a remote waiter are not much different from those of a traditional waiter. The only difference is that restaurant waiters will maintain their traditional role of bringing orders, placed via a remote waiter, to customers' tables. The role of our app is not to replace waiters in restaurants but to fill the need for labor in the industry, provide a premium experience to international guests, and give waiters the opportunity to earn money by providing the same service from the comfort of their homes," explained Ciprian Costea, founder of Remote Butler.

"Remote work is becoming increasingly attractive, and we wanted our team to have waiters with disabilities as well. They have the necessary training and motivation to offer their services, and the industry needs more than ever an engaged human resource," he added.

The app is not yet available, but a pre-launch event will take place on April 25 in Cluj-Napoca.

