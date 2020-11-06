Ro Insider
Sports minister outlines rules for the reopening of gyms in Romania
11 June 2020
Local gyms can reopen starting June 15, but access will be made only based on reservation, sports minister Ionuț Stroe explained for television station Digi24.

The gym employees will check the clients’ temperature upon arrival and will provide them with disinfectants. 

The clients need to wear a mask in the reception area and the shared spaces.

Every person will be allotted an area of 7 sqm to train individually and 10 sqm for group classes.

Those who train at the gym need to disinfect their hands as well as the machines they use.

The gyms also need to manage the access to locker rooms to provide an area of minimum 4 sqm for every user.

Access to showers will not be allowed in the first phase of the reopening.

At the same time, gym owners need to disinfect the air conditioning equipment at least once a week.

Open-air pools can also reopen after June 15, and the owners of such facilities have already started to prepare. Sunbeds will be placed at a distance of 1.5 meters from one another and will be disinfected regularly. The staff will wear masks and gloves and also check the clients' temperature, Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

(Photo: Pressmaster | Dreamstime.com)

