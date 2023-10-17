Romanian health network Regina Maria opens EUR 4.5 mln clinic in Cluj-Napoca

Romanian health network Regina Maria said it inaugurated "the largest and most modern clinic in Cluj-Napoca," Policlinica Eremia Grigorescu, following an investment of approximately EUR 4.5 million.

Thus, starting in September, Policlinica Eremia Grigorescu brings the medical services previously provided by the Pasteur and Museum clinics under the same roof.

"The Eremia Grigorescu Polyclinic is a strategic investment aimed at consolidating and developing the multidisciplinary medical team in Cluj, at the same time simplifying the interdisciplinary circuit for patients with complex pathologies," said Fady Chreih, CEO of Regina Maria Health Network.

In the 2,000 square meters, Policlinica Eremia Grigorescu accommodates 45 offices covering 40 different medical specialities, having the ability to offer patients access to complex investigations, many of them with the possibility of settlement through the public health system.

(Photo source: the company; by Nicu Cherciu)