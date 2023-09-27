Romanian health-tech startup Zitamine raises EUR 0.35mn to expand regionally

Romanian startup Zitamine, which allows subscribers to receive personalized supplements based on their specific health and activity profile, raised EUR 350,000 from investment funds V7 Capital, Cleverage VC and The Mavers Ventures, plus a number of individual investors from the Bravva Angels community.

Previously, the startup had raised another EUR 500,000.

The new investment will help the startup to strengthen its position in the Romanian market and expand to other Eastern European markets starting next year.

Zitamine started in 2021 as a project within the Novel Ventures startup incubator, which supported the development of the startup with an initial investment of EUR 300,000.

Later, the startup took an investment of EUR 200,000 for the development of the project on the Romanian market.

The startup has developed an algorithm through which it customizes dietary supplement recommendations for each individual.

(Photo: Artur Szczybylo/ Dreamstime)

