M&A

Romanian medical services providers Regina Maria and Medicover reportedly in talk for merger

06 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Private equity fund MidEuropa Partners, the owner of Regina Maria medical services provider in Romania, and Swedish group Medicover active in Romania and the region are reportedly discussing the option of putting together their operations in the country, Ziarul Financiar daily announced.

Regina Maria is the second largest player in the private healthcare sector in Romania, and it has accelerated development in the last 5-6 years thanks to an aggressive acquisition policy.

Medicover, which has been present in the local market for almost 30 years, has a much smaller footprint in Romania in the clinic segment compared to the first players - MedLife and Regina Maria. But the Swedish group is particularly active in the laboratory segment, where it owns the Synevo network.

“More precisely, it is about the intention to make an exchange of shares so that in the end, MidEuropa Partners and Medicover are both shareholders in the newly created player,” Ziarul Financiar reads on a slightly ambiguous note mentioning both exchange of shares and a new entity.

The rumours surface in the context of MidEuropa Partners having already tried to sell Regina Maria on several occasions and almost a year ago ended up transferring it from one fund it manages to another one, backed by different investors. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nukoonrat/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
M&A

Romanian medical services providers Regina Maria and Medicover reportedly in talk for merger

06 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Private equity fund MidEuropa Partners, the owner of Regina Maria medical services provider in Romania, and Swedish group Medicover active in Romania and the region are reportedly discussing the option of putting together their operations in the country, Ziarul Financiar daily announced.

Regina Maria is the second largest player in the private healthcare sector in Romania, and it has accelerated development in the last 5-6 years thanks to an aggressive acquisition policy.

Medicover, which has been present in the local market for almost 30 years, has a much smaller footprint in Romania in the clinic segment compared to the first players - MedLife and Regina Maria. But the Swedish group is particularly active in the laboratory segment, where it owns the Synevo network.

“More precisely, it is about the intention to make an exchange of shares so that in the end, MidEuropa Partners and Medicover are both shareholders in the newly created player,” Ziarul Financiar reads on a slightly ambiguous note mentioning both exchange of shares and a new entity.

The rumours surface in the context of MidEuropa Partners having already tried to sell Regina Maria on several occasions and almost a year ago ended up transferring it from one fund it manages to another one, backed by different investors. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nukoonrat/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen
05 October 2022
Tech
Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads
05 October 2022
Music
Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer
28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future