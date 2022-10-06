Romanian medical services providers Regina Maria and Medicover reportedly in talk for merger

Private equity fund MidEuropa Partners, the owner of Regina Maria medical services provider in Romania, and Swedish group Medicover active in Romania and the region are reportedly discussing the option of putting together their operations in the country, Ziarul Financiar daily announced.

Regina Maria is the second largest player in the private healthcare sector in Romania, and it has accelerated development in the last 5-6 years thanks to an aggressive acquisition policy.

Medicover, which has been present in the local market for almost 30 years, has a much smaller footprint in Romania in the clinic segment compared to the first players - MedLife and Regina Maria. But the Swedish group is particularly active in the laboratory segment, where it owns the Synevo network.

“More precisely, it is about the intention to make an exchange of shares so that in the end, MidEuropa Partners and Medicover are both shareholders in the newly created player,” Ziarul Financiar reads on a slightly ambiguous note mentioning both exchange of shares and a new entity.

The rumours surface in the context of MidEuropa Partners having already tried to sell Regina Maria on several occasions and almost a year ago ended up transferring it from one fund it manages to another one, backed by different investors.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nukoonrat/Dreamstime.com)