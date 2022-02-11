Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/11/2022 - 08:44
Business

Romanian medical services provider Regina Maria keeps investing at a rate of EUR 20 mln per year

11 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Private Romanian medical services provider Regina Maria, owned by investment fund Mid Europa Partners, will invest some EUR 20 mln this year - in line with last year's performance - with the first takeover already announced.

The group took over the medical imagery centre Centrul Medical Bucovina (pictured) in Suceava and will invest EUR 1.5 mln to upgrade it.

"We will keep investing in 2022 to expand the network, as well as the digital tools - telemedicine and teleradiology - that help us provide access to quality medical services to patients in areas with a shortage of doctors," said Fady Chreih, CEO of the Regina Maria health network.

Bucovina Medical Center, which opened in 2011, currently has two offices in Suceava and covers 20 medical specialities with its 80 medical staff. The centre had a turnover of EUR 2.5 mln last year.

Regina Maria expects to increase its revenues to over EUR 300 million this year (from EUR 237 million in 2020). 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 07:51
15 October 2021
RI +
Ophori Cosmetics: How a Romanian social enterprise creates jobs for people with disabilities
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/11/2022 - 08:44
Business

Romanian medical services provider Regina Maria keeps investing at a rate of EUR 20 mln per year

11 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Private Romanian medical services provider Regina Maria, owned by investment fund Mid Europa Partners, will invest some EUR 20 mln this year - in line with last year's performance - with the first takeover already announced.

The group took over the medical imagery centre Centrul Medical Bucovina (pictured) in Suceava and will invest EUR 1.5 mln to upgrade it.

"We will keep investing in 2022 to expand the network, as well as the digital tools - telemedicine and teleradiology - that help us provide access to quality medical services to patients in areas with a shortage of doctors," said Fady Chreih, CEO of the Regina Maria health network.

Bucovina Medical Center, which opened in 2011, currently has two offices in Suceava and covers 20 medical specialities with its 80 medical staff. The centre had a turnover of EUR 2.5 mln last year.

Regina Maria expects to increase its revenues to over EUR 300 million this year (from EUR 237 million in 2020). 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 07:51
15 October 2021
RI +
Ophori Cosmetics: How a Romanian social enterprise creates jobs for people with disabilities
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks