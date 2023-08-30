Classical music: Regal Vienez tour reaches 25 Romanian cities in December

Top instrumentalists and soloists from the State Opera in Vienna, the Arena in Verona, the Opera in Rome or the Scala Theater in Milan will take part in the Regal Vienez tour in Romania, holding concerts in 25 cities across the country from December 5 to 29.

The Vox Opera Orchestra and the Teatro D'Opera Italiana Orchestra will reunite again under the baton of the young conductor and soloist violinist Bogdan Costache.

The concert will include famous arias from operas and operettas. The program will be completed by spectacular choreographic moments to the rhythms of Strauss's well-known waltzes and polkas, with the Blue Danube, Brindisi from Traviata, and the Radetzky March among the show's highlights.

The tour will kick off in Craiova on December 5 and continue in Pitesti, Braila, Constanta, Vaslui, Iasi, Botosani, Barlad, Focsani, Ploiesti, Campulung Muscel, Ramnicu Valcea, Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Timisoara, Arad, Satu Mare, Zalau, Oradea, Deva, Sibiu, Brasov, Bucharest, Miercurea Ciuc, Cluj-Napoca, and Baia Mare.

Tickets can be purchased online at Proticket.ro, Ticketstore.ro, BLT.ro, and Bilet.ro.

(Photo source: the organizers)