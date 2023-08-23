Charitable Royal Concert supporting young talents holds 14th edition in Bucharest in October

The Charitable Royal Concert organized by the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, a major fundraising event aimed at supporting young talents, returns to the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest on October 25.

Now in its 14th edition, the event brings together exceptional Romanian musicians and takes place in the presence of the Royal Family of Romania.

Every year, the concert draws the interest of art supporters, including diplomatic representatives, prominent figures from the cultural sphere, business leaders, as well as donors and sponsors of the Royal Foundation Margareta of Romania. Its aim is to raise funds for the Young Talents program, which provides scholarships for the performance of talented young artists with limited financial resources.

This year’s edition brings tenor Ioan Hotea and mezzo-soprano Martiniana Antonie to the Romanian Athenaeum’s stage alongside the Romanian Youth Orchestra, conducted by Gabriel Bebeșelea.

“It’s a great joy and honor to conduct the Royal Concert on October 25 for the third time, which has already become a tradition. The idea of this concert has always been rooted in generosity, and the Royal Foundation Margareta of Romania, through the hundreds of scholarships awarded to the most talented young artists in Romania, has managed to play a significant formative role in our culture,” said conductor Gabriel Bebeșelea.

“There could not be a more suitable ensemble for this event than the Romanian Youth Orchestra, many of whose members are scholarship recipients of the Foundation. This ensemble sets the standard for excellence and youth,” he added.

Classical music and art enthusiasts can actively contribute to supporting young talents by participating in the Charitable Royal Concert and purchasing tickets - here. Companies can also join as sponsors of the Young Talents program.

So far, the funds raised from sponsorships and donations at the Charitable Royal Concert have exceeded EUR 1.8 million. 410 scholarships have been awarded to talented young individuals from low-income backgrounds, and with the support of mentors and sustained promotion, they have achieved remarkable success both nationally and internationally. The Young Talents program has been recognized four times as the Best Art and Culture Program in Romania, also being a laureate in 2022 at the Civil Society Gala.

Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation was established in 1990 by King Michael I of Romania and Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown. With 33 years of activity, the Royal Foundation supports children, youth, and the elderly, being involved in numerous social, cultural, and educational support projects.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)