Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country

07 March 2022
Since the start of the war in Ukraine and by March 6 (24:00), 261,445 Ukrainian citizens entered the country, the Border Police said. Of these, 182,312 already left the country.

On Sunday, March 6, 33,969 Ukrainian citizens entered the country, up 7.4% on the previous day. Of these, 10,953 entered from Ukraine, and 21,121 from Moldova. The same day, 26,632 Ukrainians left the country.

At the same time, 2,849 Ukrainian citizens requested asylum so far, the Interior Affairs Ministry said.

In ten days, 1.5 million people fled Ukraine, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said, calling it the fastest-growing refugee crisis since the Second World War.

Most of those fleeing Ukraine are crossing into Poland, which by March 5 had seen 885,303 refugees, according to UNCHR data.

While on a visit to the refugee camp in Siret, in northern Romania, over the weekend, president Klaus Iohannis spoke of the “humanitarian catastrophe” that has led hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to abandon their homes. He said no Ukrainian would be turned down if they wanted to enter the country and that Romania was in talks with the Republic of Moldova to aid there as well as the country is also seeing a high number of refugees.

The president explained that, in order to help those who remain in Ukraine, a logistic hub for humanitarian aid would be set up in Suceava county, close to the airport. It will work under the umbrella of the EU civil protection RescEU, collect humanitarian aid from all over Europe and deliver it to Ukraine, and, if need be, to Moldova.

During her visit to Romania last week, European Commission’s president Ursula von der Leyen said Romania would host a civil protection hub to help direct the European Union’s support to Ukraine and Moldova.

#Ukraine
#Ukraine
