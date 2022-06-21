Red Bull Romaniacs 2022: Sibiu to host hard enduro race next month

Red Bull Romaniacs, one of the toughest hard enduro races of the season, will take place between July 26 and July 30 in Sibiu and on off-road trails in the Carpathian Mountains.

This year's participants will be professionals and enduro enthusiasts from over 50 countries, including Graham Jarvis, Wade Young, Manuel Lettenbichler and the 2021 winner Billy Bolt, the organizers announced.

Red Bull Romaniacs is a combination of endurance driving, cross country racing and trial, of the world's toughest hard enduro rally. After two successful years of the World Enduro Super Series championship, the series has been officially supported by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and has earned the rank of FIM Hard Enduro World Championships.

The prologue of the extreme route will be built using the tools of Milwaukee, a partner of a round of the Hard Enduro World Championships in Romania.

(Photo by Dragos Dumitru, courtesy of Red Bull)

