Sports

Red Bull Romaniacs 2022: Sibiu to host hard enduro race next month

21 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Red Bull Romaniacs, one of the toughest hard enduro races of the season, will take place between July 26 and July 30 in Sibiu and on off-road trails in the Carpathian Mountains.

This year's participants will be professionals and enduro enthusiasts from over 50 countries, including Graham Jarvis, Wade Young, Manuel Lettenbichler and the 2021 winner Billy Bolt, the organizers announced.

Red Bull Romaniacs is a combination of endurance driving, cross country racing and trial, of the world's toughest hard enduro rally. After two successful years of the World Enduro Super Series championship, the series has been officially supported by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and has earned the rank of FIM Hard Enduro World Championships.

The prologue of the extreme route will be built using the tools of Milwaukee, a partner of a round of the Hard Enduro World Championships in Romania.

(Photo by Dragos Dumitru, courtesy of Red Bull)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Sports

Red Bull Romaniacs 2022: Sibiu to host hard enduro race next month

21 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Red Bull Romaniacs, one of the toughest hard enduro races of the season, will take place between July 26 and July 30 in Sibiu and on off-road trails in the Carpathian Mountains.

This year's participants will be professionals and enduro enthusiasts from over 50 countries, including Graham Jarvis, Wade Young, Manuel Lettenbichler and the 2021 winner Billy Bolt, the organizers announced.

Red Bull Romaniacs is a combination of endurance driving, cross country racing and trial, of the world's toughest hard enduro rally. After two successful years of the World Enduro Super Series championship, the series has been officially supported by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and has earned the rank of FIM Hard Enduro World Championships.

The prologue of the extreme route will be built using the tools of Milwaukee, a partner of a round of the Hard Enduro World Championships in Romania.

(Photo by Dragos Dumitru, courtesy of Red Bull)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport
17 June 2022
Politics
Romanian president expresses support for Ukraine's EU bid during high-profile visit in Kyiv
17 June 2022
Business
BSOG announces first Black Sea natural gas delivery to Romania
16 June 2022
Events
An insider guide to TIFF #21 - the 2022 edition of the biggest film festival in Romania
15 June 2022
Business
Romanian car brand Dacia renews its look