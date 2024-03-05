Output of Romania’s solar plants tops 1GW for first time

The output of the dispatched solar power plants in Romania topped 1GW for the first time on March 4, when the total production neared 6.5GW – some 0.5GW above the 6.0GW consumption, resulting in net export of electricity, Economica.net reported.

The dispatched solar power plants in Romania have an installed capacity of 1.6GWp, but there are also smaller solar installations that are not dispatched with a combined power of 1.4HWp.

Although the output of such non-dispatched capacities (typically prosumers) is not visible in the official solar power production, it diminishes the net electricity demand.

Assuming a lower yield for non-dispatched installations, it is still very likely that they shifted the balance of the electricity market in the specific hours of March 4 from net importer to net exporter.

(Photo source: Doric1950/Dreamstime.com)