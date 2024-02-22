Connection permits for 1.1GW of new PV and wind capacities granted in January in Romania

Technical connection approvals (ATR) for new projects to build wind and solar renewable energy production units with a total installed capacity of 1.1GW were issued last month in Romania.

Out of this, almost 917MW are for PV parks and 165MW for wind farms, Profit.ro reported.

The largest project consists of a 301MW photovoltaic park designed to be located on land in the communes of Predești and Brabova in Dolj county. The developer is controlled by the Italian entrepreneur from Timișoara Simone Beraudo, who has businesses in real estate and the distribution of radiant heating systems. Another significant shareholder is the Italian company G&G SRL.

In Buzău county, on a site located in the communes of Stâlpu, Ulmeni, and Movila Banului, ATR was granted for a wind farm project with an installed power of 165MW. The parent company is in the process of being taken over by a joint venture formed by German developer Volkswind GmbH and a local company controlled by Cristina and Paul Singleton.

(Photo source: Ivan Kruk/Dreamstime.com)