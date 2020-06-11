Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 10:36
Social

Health expert says Romania should increase its COVID-19 testing capacity

06 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's testing capacity should increase "substantially," said Alexandru Rafila, Romania's representative at the World Health Organization and a candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) at the upcoming general elections. According to him, about 80,000-100,000 tests should be performed in Romania daily.

"At the current situation in Romania, the testing capacity must increase substantially. In my opinion, we need to be able to test 80,000 to 100,000 daily, or even to exceed half a million tests in one week, and this must be done permanently," Alexandru Rafila said on Thursday, November 5, News.ro reported.

"However, there are problems related to the operation of some laboratories, especially on weekends, when they work less. Moreover, we have a problem with the proportion of positive tests out of the total tests performed. On Sunday, we had a share of 40%, and in the following days, we had somewhere between 25 and 28%," he added.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday evening, at local news station Digi24, that the authorities have steadily increased the testing capacity, and the current installed capacity is of over 50,000 tests/day. He dismissed as "an aberration" the idea that Romania doesn't test more because the health system would be overwhelmed by an even higher number of patients, according to News.ro.

The prime minister explained that the COVID-19 testing is done based on the rules set under the health protocol, and that the epidemiologists should decide if more tests are needed. "We test as much as we have to, according to the rules that apply today," he said.

PM Orban also said that the Romanian authorities plan to purchase three million antigen tests to be used in triage or emergency units.

According to official figures from the Strategic Communication Group, Romania increased its testing capacity continuously since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic started in the country, and can currently perform more than 800,000 tests per month. The country's testing capacity increased from less than 100 tests/day in March to over 40,000 tests/day in October.  

The situation in Romania has been quite worrying in the past few weeks, with the country's new daily COVID-19 cases breaking record after record. On Thursday, November 5, the daily COVID-19 case count neared 10,000 - the highest figure registered in the country since the start of the pandemic. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Partidul Social Democrat)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 20:56
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania's president announces new restrictions but says economy and elections must move on
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 10:36
Social

Health expert says Romania should increase its COVID-19 testing capacity

06 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's testing capacity should increase "substantially," said Alexandru Rafila, Romania's representative at the World Health Organization and a candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) at the upcoming general elections. According to him, about 80,000-100,000 tests should be performed in Romania daily.

"At the current situation in Romania, the testing capacity must increase substantially. In my opinion, we need to be able to test 80,000 to 100,000 daily, or even to exceed half a million tests in one week, and this must be done permanently," Alexandru Rafila said on Thursday, November 5, News.ro reported.

"However, there are problems related to the operation of some laboratories, especially on weekends, when they work less. Moreover, we have a problem with the proportion of positive tests out of the total tests performed. On Sunday, we had a share of 40%, and in the following days, we had somewhere between 25 and 28%," he added.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday evening, at local news station Digi24, that the authorities have steadily increased the testing capacity, and the current installed capacity is of over 50,000 tests/day. He dismissed as "an aberration" the idea that Romania doesn't test more because the health system would be overwhelmed by an even higher number of patients, according to News.ro.

The prime minister explained that the COVID-19 testing is done based on the rules set under the health protocol, and that the epidemiologists should decide if more tests are needed. "We test as much as we have to, according to the rules that apply today," he said.

PM Orban also said that the Romanian authorities plan to purchase three million antigen tests to be used in triage or emergency units.

According to official figures from the Strategic Communication Group, Romania increased its testing capacity continuously since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic started in the country, and can currently perform more than 800,000 tests per month. The country's testing capacity increased from less than 100 tests/day in March to over 40,000 tests/day in October.  

The situation in Romania has been quite worrying in the past few weeks, with the country's new daily COVID-19 cases breaking record after record. On Thursday, November 5, the daily COVID-19 case count neared 10,000 - the highest figure registered in the country since the start of the pandemic. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Partidul Social Democrat)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 20:56
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania's president announces new restrictions but says economy and elections must move on
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania's president announces new restrictions but says economy and elections must move on
03 November 2020
Politics
London-based entrepreneur aims to become the Diaspora’s voice in Romanian Parliament
03 November 2020
Social
COVID-19: Staying up to date with the situation in Romania, national restrictions & travel regulations
03 November 2020
Business
US health-tech startup co-founded by Romanian reaches unicorn status after USD 100 mln financing
02 November 2020
Social
Romania’s economy minister infected with COVID-19
31 October 2020
Sports
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep infected with COVID-19
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
30 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air moves Bucharest-London flights from Luton to Heathrow