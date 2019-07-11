Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 11/07/2019 - 11:17
Entertainment
Video
Film about Romania’s Queen Marie opens in local cinemas this weekend
07 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Maria, Regina României/ Queen Marie of Romania, a film directed by Alexis Sweet Cahill, opens in local cinemas this weekend.

The action of the film, based on real events, is set during the 1919 Peace Talks, when the queen is on a mission in Paris to lobby for the international recognition of the country’s unification.

Director Alexis Sweet Cahill describes Queen Marie as “a decisive heroine, a woman who made sacrifices and achieved incredible things.”

“We all need to learn from her. I want people to be inspired by her and take a look at today’s politics. We no longer have these types of characters. I know she belongs to a different era, but now we are no longer used to making sacrifices,” the director said, quoted by Agerpres.

A team of over 200 professionals worked on the film, produced by Abis Studio. Among the settings used were Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei avenue or Gara de Nord train station, but also the Lyon train station. Filming took place in both Romania and France, and viewers will be able to recognize the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, the Peleş Castle in Sinaia, or Quai d'Orsay in Paris.

The director says the production looks “more ample than in reality.” “We were wise in using the budget and in the way we made the production look like a big-budget film,” he told Agerpres. He declined to reveal the film’s budget and said this wasn’t important. “What is important is what it seems to be. It is a bit like being an actor. Yo do not ask ‘How old are you?’ but ‘Characters of what ages can you play?’,” he said.

The film is spoken in English and Romanian.

It stars Roxana Lupu (Queen Marie), Daniel Plier (King Ferdinand), Anghel Damian (Prince Carol II), Adrian Titieni (Ion I.C. Brătianu), Emil Măndănac (Prince Ştirbey), Ronald Chenery (Georges Clemenceau), Philippe Caroit (Count of Saint-Aulaire), Richard Elfyn (Lloyd George), Patrick Drury (Woodrow Wilson).

The music of the film was composed by Giancarlo Russo and is performed by the National Radio Symphonic Orchestra of Bulgaria.

The film recently won the public’s choice award at this year’s edition of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival, where it was first screened.

There, one young member of the audience told the director she had no idea that Queen Marie was British-born. “If this is all I have achieved, teaching someone that, I am happy as a director,” Cahill said.

(Photo: Queen Marie of Romania Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 11/07/2019 - 11:17
Entertainment
Video
Film about Romania’s Queen Marie opens in local cinemas this weekend
07 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Maria, Regina României/ Queen Marie of Romania, a film directed by Alexis Sweet Cahill, opens in local cinemas this weekend.

The action of the film, based on real events, is set during the 1919 Peace Talks, when the queen is on a mission in Paris to lobby for the international recognition of the country’s unification.

Director Alexis Sweet Cahill describes Queen Marie as “a decisive heroine, a woman who made sacrifices and achieved incredible things.”

“We all need to learn from her. I want people to be inspired by her and take a look at today’s politics. We no longer have these types of characters. I know she belongs to a different era, but now we are no longer used to making sacrifices,” the director said, quoted by Agerpres.

A team of over 200 professionals worked on the film, produced by Abis Studio. Among the settings used were Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei avenue or Gara de Nord train station, but also the Lyon train station. Filming took place in both Romania and France, and viewers will be able to recognize the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, the Peleş Castle in Sinaia, or Quai d'Orsay in Paris.

The director says the production looks “more ample than in reality.” “We were wise in using the budget and in the way we made the production look like a big-budget film,” he told Agerpres. He declined to reveal the film’s budget and said this wasn’t important. “What is important is what it seems to be. It is a bit like being an actor. Yo do not ask ‘How old are you?’ but ‘Characters of what ages can you play?’,” he said.

The film is spoken in English and Romanian.

It stars Roxana Lupu (Queen Marie), Daniel Plier (King Ferdinand), Anghel Damian (Prince Carol II), Adrian Titieni (Ion I.C. Brătianu), Emil Măndănac (Prince Ştirbey), Ronald Chenery (Georges Clemenceau), Philippe Caroit (Count of Saint-Aulaire), Richard Elfyn (Lloyd George), Patrick Drury (Woodrow Wilson).

The music of the film was composed by Giancarlo Russo and is performed by the National Radio Symphonic Orchestra of Bulgaria.

The film recently won the public’s choice award at this year’s edition of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival, where it was first screened.

There, one young member of the audience told the director she had no idea that Queen Marie was British-born. “If this is all I have achieved, teaching someone that, I am happy as a director,” Cahill said.

(Photo: Queen Marie of Romania Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 November 2019
Politics
Romanian MEP Adina Valean, accepted as European Commissioner for transport
06 November 2019
Entertainment
Producer of popular Romanian chocolate bar launches fictitious presidential candidate to get people to vote
06 November 2019
Politics
Romania sends two proposals for European commissioner
06 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Voter in London shows voting by mail is vulnerable to fraud
06 November 2019
Social
Roma pupils at school in Romanian city have different breaks not to interact with others
06 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Where can Romanians vote abroad? Find your polling station
05 November 2019
Business
German group Bosch drops plans to build EUR 110 mln washing machine factory in Romania
05 November 2019
Business
Five-star hotel JW Marriott in Bucharest completes room renovation process after EUR 8 mln investments

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40