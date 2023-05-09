Romanian president Klaus Iohannis marked Europe Day, May 9, with a message in which he highlighted the challenges created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Romania’s contribution to the EU and its bid for Schengen membership, and the importance of protecting neighboring Moldova.

The consequences of the war caused by Russia in Ukraine have multiplied, and the trend of fragmentation and geopolitical repositioning is visible globally, said Klaus Iohannis in his message on Europe Day. The president called for unity and solidarity, stating that a global Europe is the right response to an increasingly polarized world.

Iohannis expressed his confidence that the support of Romanian citizens for the European Union and for fundamental European values will remain unshakable.

“The security of our citizens and the resilience of our societies have acquired new meanings, from protecting democracy and the rule of law and ensuring economic prosperity, to supporting those who fight for peace and for the values in which we believe. These are added to finding quick solutions to climate change - with increasingly dramatic effects on daily life - and, likewise, adapting rapidly to the digital environment in which we live,” the Romanian president said.

“In this global context with many challenges, Europe - a symbol of the values of peace, freedom, democracy, and human rights - has an even more important role today. Defending these values is a responsibility that will determine the world in which future generations will develop. Romania is an active part of European efforts and initiatives to implement common strategic priorities for the benefit of our citizens. Unity and solidarity remain our main asset, and the last few years have been clear proof that only united and solidary we are stronger,” he added.

The Romanian president also highlighted the need for adequate protection of the EU’s external borders. He argued that Romania's contribution to securing borders is widely recognized and appreciated in Europe and beyond. Due to its contributions, he said, “Romania will take its rightful place in the European space of free movement.”

“In the face of Russian aggression, we must maintain the unwavering support given to Ukraine, efforts in which Romania actively participates. The strategic stakes are clear: guaranteeing that the forced redrawing of borders between sovereign states cannot be accepted neither in Europe nor anywhere else in the world,” Iohannis also added.

Finally, the president recommitted Romania to acting as a defender and promoter of the resilience and security of the Republic of Moldova. “By protecting Europe, we protect ourselves, our security, and our prosperity. European solutions to current challenges are solutions for the future of our citizens,” Iohannis concluded.

