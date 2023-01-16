Prosecutors in Romania start moving cars seized from Andrew Tate

Romanian prosecutors and police officers started moving cars impounded from Andrew and Tristan Tate as part of the investigation into alleged human trafficking and rape.

Andrew Tate, a controversial internet personality, was detained along with his brother Tristan and two female Romanian associates on December 29. Authorities say that they had formed a criminal network that sexually exploited women.

Among the impounded cars is a Rolls Royce Wraith worth USD 380,000. The car was featured in numerous posts made by Andrew Tate on social media. A BMW M5 Sport Competition, a Porsche Carrera, a Lamborghini Huracan, a BMW X6, a Mercedes GLE, and a Mercedes V Class were also taken.

Prosecutors told Reuters they had seized 15 luxury vehicles and more than 10 properties and homes belonging to the suspects. The properties are located in Bucharest and the counties of Prahova and Brasov. The Tate brothers own cars worth an estimated EUR 3 mln in Romania, according to ProTV.

The cars will be taken to an undisclosed facility operated by the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ANABI).

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)