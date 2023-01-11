Justice

Romanian judges rule that Andrew Tate and brother Tristan are to stay in jail pending trial

11 January 2023
Judges at the Bucharest Court of Appeal have decided that the Tate brothers will remain in preventive detention. The court's decision is final.

Andrew and Tristan Tate are accused by Romania's DIICOT prosecutors of forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking, and rape. They were arrested for 30 days on December 29, 2022, as part of an investigation into human trafficking.

Lawyers of the brothers filed to obtain their release, while DIICOT prosecutors argued that the Tate brothers should remain behind bars during the investigation, according to Digi24. In the end, judges at the Bucharest Court of Appeal decided that the two Tate brothers will remain in preventive detention.

Andrew and Tristan are accused of luring women through the so-called “loverboy method,” in which young, vulnerable girls and boys are seduced for a lengthy period of time and then sexually exploited later on. The brothers allegedly forced women to produce pornographic materials which were then sold on various platforms or specialized social networking sites.

Six women have so far testified about the way in which they were manipulated, threatened, and blackmailed by Andrew and Tristan Tate into producing pornographic movies.

Andrew Tate, 36, became known on the internet after several clips in which he promoted aggression against women went viral on TikTok. His misogynistic comments drew both harsh criticism and admiration among his followers. He became "the most hated man on the internet," and platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter banned him due to his racial and homophobic speeches.

Tristan Tate became known in Romania due to his relationship with TV personality Bianca Drăgușanu.

The Tate brothers own a private plane and have a spectacular car collection. Some of their wealth stemmed from a hotel in Thailand, which they inherited from their father.

Andrew and Tristan Tate opened a video chat studio in Romania, where, according to DIICOT prosecutors, they exploited young women through physical and psychological violence. If found guilty, the Tate brothers risk over 15 years in prison.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

