Over 100 experienced programmers expected to compete at Bucharest Hackathon

More than 100 experienced programmers from Romania will participate in the first edition of the Bucharest Hackathon on March 11-12. According to the organizers, the event aims to create the largest community of local programmers passionate about new technology.

The event will take place at the Beans & Dots coffee house in downtown Bucharest, and registrations are open until March 10. Hackathon winners will receive prizes totalling USD 10,000.

“We started this project with the goal of giving experienced programmers a weekend to work with technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, in their preferred language, without the aim of creating a new business, but only to solve interesting problems imagined by them or inspired by our proposals. We will create the largest community of experienced programmers in Romania, working in companies with international exposure. Their skills will help them solve complex problems and have fun coding,” said Andrei Pitiș, co-founder of The Bucharest Hackathon and CEO & founder of investment vehicle Simple Capital and software company genezio.

At The Bucharest Hackathon, programmers can work on any software or hardware project that uses blockchain, AI and DevTools technologies. The teams will consist of 2-4 members.

The jury is made up of IT entrepreneurs and top executives with roles in technical departments in the companies genezio, Bware Labs, Google, Softbinator, Microsoft, Uipath, LeaseBlocks, and GitHub.

Further details are available here.

(Photo source: Motortion/Dreamstime.com)