RO digital marketing firm gets EUR 600,000 funding from local and foreign funds

Romanian-based ProductLead, an innovative integrated digital platform for marketing content creation, has received EUR 600.000 funding for further development and expansion across European markets.

The financing was coordinated by Romanian fund Sparking Capital, as Lead Investor, in partnership with Eleven Ventures (Bulgaria) and Founders Bridge (Sweden) investment funds.

ProductLead says its mission is to democratize access to content creation at scale through social data analytics, automation, and integrations.

"We are very excited by the success of this round of investment, which will allow us to speed up our growth. We put a lot of passion and effort to ensure high-quality services to our clients, helping them scale their digital content quickly, ensuring high-volume, high-quality creative production using technology and automation. Our business objectives focus on growth and partnerships, on-boarding customers across key industries and geographies, giving us the grip we need to strengthen our value proposition for Series A," said Mihai Bocai, CEO ProductLead.

The company's target is to expand its team and gradually win foreign markets, especially CEE, DACH, and Nordics. Furthermore, ProductLead wants to strengthen strategic partnerships with major players in e-commerce, marketplace, and tech marketing tools.

The legal assistance of the transaction was provided by Boanță Gîdei & Associates, Kinstellar and Dimitrova, Staykova & Partners for the Investors, while ProductLead's team was advised by BPV Grigorescu Stefanica's team led by Managing Partner Catalin Grigorescu.

(Pictured: ProductLead cofounders Mihai Bocai & Alexander Stoica Marcu, photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com