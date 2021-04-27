Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 07:59
Business

RO digital marketing firm gets EUR 600,000 funding from local and foreign funds

27 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian-based ProductLead, an innovative integrated digital platform for marketing content creation, has received EUR 600.000 funding for further development and expansion across European markets.

The financing was coordinated by Romanian fund Sparking Capital, as Lead Investor, in partnership with Eleven Ventures (Bulgaria) and Founders Bridge (Sweden) investment funds.

ProductLead says its mission is to democratize access to content creation at scale through social data analytics, automation, and integrations.

"We are very excited by the success of this round of investment, which will allow us to speed up our growth. We put a lot of passion and effort to ensure high-quality services to our clients, helping them scale their digital content quickly, ensuring high-volume, high-quality creative production using technology and automation. Our business objectives focus on growth and partnerships, on-boarding customers across key industries and geographies, giving us the grip we need to strengthen our value proposition for Series A," said Mihai Bocai, CEO ProductLead.

The company's target is to expand its team and gradually win foreign markets, especially CEE, DACH, and Nordics. Furthermore, ProductLead wants to strengthen strategic partnerships with major players in e-commerce, marketplace, and tech marketing tools.

The legal assistance of the transaction was provided by Boanță Gîdei & Associates, Kinstellar and Dimitrova, Staykova & Partners for the Investors, while ProductLead's team was advised by BPV Grigorescu Stefanica's team led by Managing Partner Catalin Grigorescu.

(Pictured: ProductLead cofounders Mihai Bocai & Alexander Stoica Marcu, photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 11:19
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 07:59
Business

RO digital marketing firm gets EUR 600,000 funding from local and foreign funds

27 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian-based ProductLead, an innovative integrated digital platform for marketing content creation, has received EUR 600.000 funding for further development and expansion across European markets.

The financing was coordinated by Romanian fund Sparking Capital, as Lead Investor, in partnership with Eleven Ventures (Bulgaria) and Founders Bridge (Sweden) investment funds.

ProductLead says its mission is to democratize access to content creation at scale through social data analytics, automation, and integrations.

"We are very excited by the success of this round of investment, which will allow us to speed up our growth. We put a lot of passion and effort to ensure high-quality services to our clients, helping them scale their digital content quickly, ensuring high-volume, high-quality creative production using technology and automation. Our business objectives focus on growth and partnerships, on-boarding customers across key industries and geographies, giving us the grip we need to strengthen our value proposition for Series A," said Mihai Bocai, CEO ProductLead.

The company's target is to expand its team and gradually win foreign markets, especially CEE, DACH, and Nordics. Furthermore, ProductLead wants to strengthen strategic partnerships with major players in e-commerce, marketplace, and tech marketing tools.

The legal assistance of the transaction was provided by Boanță Gîdei & Associates, Kinstellar and Dimitrova, Staykova & Partners for the Investors, while ProductLead's team was advised by BPV Grigorescu Stefanica's team led by Managing Partner Catalin Grigorescu.

(Pictured: ProductLead cofounders Mihai Bocai & Alexander Stoica Marcu, photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 11:19
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options