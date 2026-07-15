Primark opens first store in Romania’s Sibiu following EUR 8 mln investment

Fashion retailer Primark announced the opening of its first store in Sibiu following an investment of more than EUR 8 million, expanding its Romanian network to six locations. The new store is located in Shopping City Sibiu and has created more than 100 local jobs.

The store occupies more than 2,300 sqm of retail space on a single floor and offers clothing for women, men, and children, as well as beauty, lifestyle, and homeware products.

The Sibiu opening comes one month after Primark launched its first store in Craiova, continuing the retailer's expansion in Romania. The company plans to open additional stores in Iași and Bacău by the end of 2026, followed by a third Bucharest location at Sun Plaza during the 2026-2027 financial year, bringing its total number of stores in Romania to nine.

Maciej Podwojski, Director of CEE at Primark, said: “We’re delighted to open our first store in Sibiu and become part of the local community. Coming just one month after our opening in Craiova, this marks another exciting step in our continued investment in Romania and our growing presence across the region.”

Primark currently operates stores at AFI Cotroceni and ParkLake Shopping Center in Bucharest, Iulius Mall Timișoara, VIVO! Cluj-Napoca, ElectroPutere Mall Craiova, and now Shopping City Sibiu.

Founded in Ireland in 1969, Primark operates more than 480 stores across 19 countries in Europe, the United States, and the Middle East.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)