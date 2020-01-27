Press Release: The Rate of Divorce in Romania. The Results of The Year 2019

Romania is a beautiful country! Vast mountains, gorgeous architecture, and a rich history define this magical place. But how are marriages faring in this enchanting country? What is the divorce rate in Romania? And how is the divorce rate compared to the rest of Europe? Let’s have a look at the recent statistics!

According to Online Divorce and Romania Insider, more couples are tying the knot in Romania that ever before. Naturally, more marriages taking place is leading to an increase in divorces. More than 125,000 marriages were registered in Romania in 2015. That same year, divorce stats went up by 15.9%.

Romania has the second-highest marriage rate in the entire European Union. There are about 7.3 marriages per 1000 inhabitants. It is interesting to note, however, that Romania’s divorce rate in comparison to the rest of the world is relatively low. The divorce rate in Romania is only 22.06% according to Wikipedia.

One reason that the divorce rate could be so low is that the average age that couples are getting married in Romania is much older in comparison to other countries. In urban areas, the average age for marriage for women is between 25 and 29 years of age. For men, the average age for marriage is 32.5 years of age. Another reason why divorce statistics could be so low is that marriage is still viewed as a sacred institution in Romania. Divorce is still a stigma in this beautiful country. Statistics also show that the rate of divorce in Romania has remained relatively constant over the past 10 years.

The average length of a marriage that ends in Romania is close to 15 years. Romanian Insider mentions how there are about 30 000 divorces a year in Romania. That is one divorce for every 4.6 new marriages that have been established. Most Romanian men get divorced at the age of 35, whereas women get divorced between the ages of 30 and 40.

In Conclusion

Romania has a low divorce rate in comparison to the rest of the world. Only 22.06% of marriages end in divorce. That is a big difference in comparison to Spain for example, which is around 56%. This shows that most marriages in Romania seem to be thriving. Contributing factors to Romania’s low divorce rate include a higher average age for both men and women at the time of marriage and marriage is viewed in the country as a serious vow. Whatever the reasons, we are happy that the divorce rate is low!



