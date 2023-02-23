Romania stands by Moldova "under any scenario," president says

President Klaus Iohannis stated on February 22 in Warsaw, while attending the Bucharest Nine summit, that Romania will support the Republic of Moldova with whatever is necessary "under any scenario".

The statement comes in the context of alleged invasion plans prepared by Russia to occupy the former Soviet Republic that declared its independence in 1991.

"We know there has always been pressure on Moldova to induce insecurity among the population and instability among politicians. We have no information that concrete actions are imminent as of now, but we must not underestimate the importance of these informational attacks," President Iohannis stated, according to Bursa.ro.

Asked whether Romania is prepared for any scenario of supporting the Republic of Moldova, President Iohannis said: "Romania is not only ready, it is willing to support Moldova under any scenario, I repeat, under any scenario."

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)