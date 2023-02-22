US President Joe Biden expressed explicit and firm support for Moldova in his speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw on February 21. He met President Maia Sandu quickly after his arrival in Poland for the summit of Bucharest Nine (B9), an association of nine NATO member states in the eastern flank of the Alliance.

The summit marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine. Intelligence reports indicate possible similar actions against Moldova in the near future – although the hybrid war scenarios are seen as more plausible.

"That's what solidarity means.[...] That's how the resolve of Moldovan people to live the freedom gained their independence and put them on the path to EU membership. President Sandu is here today. I'm not sure where she is. But I'm proud to stand with you and the freedom-loving people of Moldova. Give her a round of applause," Biden said.

President Biden highlighted ongoing US assistance to help Moldova strengthen its political and economic resilience, including its democratic reform agenda and energy security, as well as to deal with the effects of Russia's war against Ukraine, Deschide.md reported.

(Photo source: Facebook/The White House)