Romanian president expected to move on PM nomination amid coalition deadlock

Romanian president Nicușor Dan is expected to take steps on appointing a new prime minister before departing for Montenegro on June 4, with B1 TV reporting that presidential adviser Eugen Tomac is likely to receive the nomination. The move would come nearly one month after PM Ilie Bolojan’s government was dismissed by a no-confidence vote and remained in office in a caretaker capacity.

According to the report, Tomac has already held discussions with leaders of parties that formed the previous governing coalition and informed them that he is expected to receive a mandate to form a cabinet. However, media reports indicate that parliamentary support for such a government remains uncertain.

President Dan has not publicly mentioned Eugen Tomac among potential candidates for the premiership.

The nomination would come amid continuing efforts by the president to persuade parties from the former coalition to renew their cooperation and support a new government. The Liberal Party (PNL), reformist USR, and the Hungarian party UDMR have all signalled opposition to a technocratic or politically independent prime minister.

Under Romania’s Constitution, a designated prime minister is not required to immediately seek a confidence vote in Parliament, although a government can only take office after receiving parliamentary approval.

The political stalemate has raised concerns over delays to key reforms and legislation linked to Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), with Parliament having only a few weeks left in its current session.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)