Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 09:09
Politics
Romania's president pleads for extending the state of alert
12 June 2020
Romania's president Klaus Iohannis, on June 11, pleaded for "simpler, more flexible" regulations under the state of alert that he and the Government plan to extend after June 15.

He stressed that it would be unwise to undergo accelerated relaxation, G4media.ro reported.

His statement came as the Government prepares to ask a hostile Parliament to approve maintaining the state of alert.

Iohannis criticized the opposition politicians who asked for evidence for further delaying relaxation. He cited the 237 new COVID-19 infection cases reported in the day and the number of people in intensive care that remains over 150.

The virus is in the community, he concluded. Without the state of alert, the Government can't effectively take action to mitigate the effects of the epidemic, he added.

"Faced with illness, one is either cautious or stupid. One of two," the president declared on a radical note. He later explained he did not mean that those infected were stupid.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

