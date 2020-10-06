Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 09:18
Politics
Romania’s Social Democrats oppose Govt.’s plans to extend state of alert
10 June 2020
Romania's biggest party by the number of MPs, the Social Democrat Party (PSD), will vote against extending the state of alert if the Government issues an ordinance in this regard, PSD spokesperson Lucian Romascanu announced.

His statements came in response to president Klaus Iohannis arguing in favor of such a decision, on June 9.

PSD would thus join it's two smaller allies, Pro Romania and ALDE, which also declared themselves against prolonging the state of alert that ends on June 15.

"We have no evidence from experts about the need to extend the alert state. No mass testing has begun. It's not convincing, there isn't any scientific evidence. So far, the state of alert has meant bypassing procedures in public procurement, hiring people with no contest, financial frauds that we can't endorse by a vote. PSD's decision is not to vote to extend the alert state," Romascanu told Digi24, G4media.ro reported.

The Save Romania Union (USR), the third-biggest party in the Parliament by number of MPs, hasn't decided yet on how it will vote.

"The decision on whether or not to extend the state of alert depends very much on the data that the Government will present in support of a possible request to extend this state of alert," said USR leader Dan Barna.

He added that there are parts of the country where extending the state of alert wouldn't be justified.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Lucian Romascanu)

