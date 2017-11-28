Romanian President signs law on Patriot missile purchase from US

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis promulgated yesterday the law on acquiring the first Patriot missile system from the US.

The Chamber of Deputies voted the law on Tuesday last week, one day after the Senate had also voted the bill.

Defense minister Mihai Fifor said on Saturday that the contract for the purchase of the Patriot missiles from the US government would be signed this Wednesday. The Government could also approve on the same day the program for the purchase of the Piranha 8×8 armored conveyors.

Equipping the Army is “a signal of getting ready, deterrence and defense” against Russia, which “increased” its challenges to NATO after “the illegal annexation of Crimea,” Fifor added.

The first Patriot missile system, for which Romania has already received the acceptance letter from the US part, is worth USD 764.7 million, without VAT. The whole program amounts to USD 3.9 billion and should be carried out over the following years.

