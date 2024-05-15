Premier Restaurants to open 7 new McDonald’s restaurants in Romania this year

Premier Restaurants Romania, the operator of local McDonald's restaurants, said it plans to open seven new locations in 2024. At the same time, it will continue the modernization and digitization projects of existing restaurants.

In 2023, Premier Restaurants opened six restaurants in Bucharest, Botoșani, Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Craiova, Pitesti, and Dumbrăvița and continued remodeling and digitization projects. The total investment exceeded RON 90 million.

Last year, the company saw an 18% year-over-year increase in turnover to over RON 1.7 billion, while its profit was RON 144 million.

"We are delighted with the results achieved by our team in 2023 and are motivated to continue the ambitious development strategy in 2024," said Valentin Truță, general director at Premier Restaurants Romania.

The company ended 2023 with 5,800 employees and increased the team to over 6,000 by February 2024.

McDonald's is the local restaurant market leader, with 102 restaurants in 31 cities, including 55 McDrive restaurants and 60 McCafés.

Premier Restaurants Romania is part of Premier Capital, the development partner of McDonald's restaurants in Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, and Romania. Premier Capital plc operates 185 restaurants, which also offer McDrive, McDelivery, and McCafé services, and employs over 11,000 people. The group's largest operation is in Romania, which accounts for 54% of its revenues in 2023.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)