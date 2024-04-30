Premier Energy takes over 80MW wind farm in eastern Romania

Premier Energy, a supplier and distributor of natural gas in Romania owned by Jiří Šmejc’s Emma Capital, announced it took over from Iberdrola an 80MW wind farm for the price of EUR 88 million.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024, subject to standard regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Competition Council.

The wind farm, located in Mihai Viteazu commune, Constanta county, was already operated by Alive Capital – a specialised company owned by Premier Energy.

Following the deal, Iberdrola will no longer have any assets in Romania, Economica.net reported.

Premier Energy is in full expansion in the Romanian energy market. After completing the acquisition of electricity supply firm CEZ Vanzare from Macquarie Asset Management in April, in a key deal that marks its entry into the local electricity supply market, Premier Energy announced its intentions to issue EUR 125 million IPO at Bucharest Exchange.

Premier Energy plans to use the money raised in the IPO to fund future growth, especially in the renewables production segment, where its portfolio of projects owned, operated, or under construction reached 900MW.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ivan Kruk/Dreamstime.com)