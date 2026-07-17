People

Bucharest Exchange-listed Premier Energy appoints Adrian Tănase as interim board member

17 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Premier Energy, a leading vertically integrated utility and infrastructure company in Southeastern Europe and a listed company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced the appointment of Adrian Tănase as an interim member of its Board of Directors, effective July 17. He replaces Mirela Covasa, who resigned from the board.

Tănase will serve until the company's next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, expected in the first half of 2027, when shareholders are due to elect a new board for a full mandate.

A finance executive with more than 25 years of experience in capital markets, investments and corporate governance, Adrian Tănase currently serves as chief financial officer of Star Invest Imobiliare. He previously led the Bucharest Stock Exchange as chief executive officer between 2018 and 2025 and earlier headed investments at NN Pensii, where he oversaw the investment management of Romania's largest private pension fund.

“I am delighted to join the Board of Premier Energy at such an important stage in its development. I look forward to working with the Board and the management team to help create long-term value for shareholders, customers and the communities we serve,” Tănase said.

Premier Energy Group is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PE and operates in Romania, Hungary, the Republic of Moldova, and other markets in Southeastern Europe, with activities including renewable electricity generation, electricity and natural gas distribution, and energy supply.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
People

Bucharest Exchange-listed Premier Energy appoints Adrian Tănase as interim board member

17 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Premier Energy, a leading vertically integrated utility and infrastructure company in Southeastern Europe and a listed company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced the appointment of Adrian Tănase as an interim member of its Board of Directors, effective July 17. He replaces Mirela Covasa, who resigned from the board.

Tănase will serve until the company's next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, expected in the first half of 2027, when shareholders are due to elect a new board for a full mandate.

A finance executive with more than 25 years of experience in capital markets, investments and corporate governance, Adrian Tănase currently serves as chief financial officer of Star Invest Imobiliare. He previously led the Bucharest Stock Exchange as chief executive officer between 2018 and 2025 and earlier headed investments at NN Pensii, where he oversaw the investment management of Romania's largest private pension fund.

“I am delighted to join the Board of Premier Energy at such an important stage in its development. I look forward to working with the Board and the management team to help create long-term value for shareholders, customers and the communities we serve,” Tănase said.

Premier Energy Group is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PE and operates in Romania, Hungary, the Republic of Moldova, and other markets in Southeastern Europe, with activities including renewable electricity generation, electricity and natural gas distribution, and energy supply.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 July 2026
Life
Western Romania to witness total solar eclipse in August
17 July 2026
Transport
Western Romania: Timișoara Airport to close in November for runway maintenance
17 July 2026
Justice
Romanian MEP Diana Șoșoacă and former husband indicted for deprivation of liberty
17 July 2026
Energy
EIB approves EUR 800 mln loan for refurbishment of Romania's Cernavodă nuclear unit
17 July 2026
Finance
Romania's finance minister meets Moody's ahead of sovereign rating review
17 July 2026
Environment
Danube falls to lowest flow in 30 years in Romania, irrigation restrictions imposed
17 July 2026
Politics
US support has been crucial at key moments in Romania’s history, president Dan says
16 July 2026
Capital markets
Romania's Digi Communications lists subsidiary on Spanish Stock Exchanges after successful IPO