Bucharest Exchange-listed Premier Energy appoints Adrian Tănase as interim board member

Premier Energy, a leading vertically integrated utility and infrastructure company in Southeastern Europe and a listed company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced the appointment of Adrian Tănase as an interim member of its Board of Directors, effective July 17. He replaces Mirela Covasa, who resigned from the board.

Tănase will serve until the company's next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, expected in the first half of 2027, when shareholders are due to elect a new board for a full mandate.

A finance executive with more than 25 years of experience in capital markets, investments and corporate governance, Adrian Tănase currently serves as chief financial officer of Star Invest Imobiliare. He previously led the Bucharest Stock Exchange as chief executive officer between 2018 and 2025 and earlier headed investments at NN Pensii, where he oversaw the investment management of Romania's largest private pension fund.

“I am delighted to join the Board of Premier Energy at such an important stage in its development. I look forward to working with the Board and the management team to help create long-term value for shareholders, customers and the communities we serve,” Tănase said.

Premier Energy Group is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PE and operates in Romania, Hungary, the Republic of Moldova, and other markets in Southeastern Europe, with activities including renewable electricity generation, electricity and natural gas distribution, and energy supply.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)