Porsche Romania to build 77 fast charging stations by 2021

Romania’s largest car importer, Porsche Romania, has announced that it is investing heavily along with its partners in the charging infrastructure for electric cars. Thus, the company plans to install at least 77 charging stations during the period 2019-2021, Porsche Romania general manager Brent Valmar said in a discussion with the press, local 0-100.ro reported.

Each station will have a power of at least 75 kW, and some will be able to deliver 150 kW. High-power charging stations significantly reduce the time needed to charge an electric vehicle. Such vehicles, capable of loading at such high power (75-150 kW), will be launched on a large scale from 2019 onwards.

The power range (75-150 kW) that Porsche Romania has or will have on the Porsche network indicates the power of the electric cars to be launched in the coming years by the Volkswagen Group. The target seems to be charging an electric car in less than an hour, even if it has a high capacity battery (60-100 kWh).

Volkswagen will be the first of Porsche group’s brand to install charging stations: 24 of them, delivering 75kW will be installed by the end of 2019. Audi will also install this year at least 13 stations, delivering power ranging from 50 kW to150 kW. In 2020, the Skoda dealers network will have at least 29 stations delivering 75 kW per vehicle. In 2021, the SEAT network will also be developed to include a minimum of 11 stations of 75 kW.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)