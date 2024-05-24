Politics

Poll shows far-right AUR loses momentum ahead of European elections

24 May 2024

The latest electoral poll for the European Parliament (EP) elections, carried in Romania by IPSOS (May 8-12) for the reformist party USR, shows the far-right AUR party of George Simion at only 7.4% in the European elections – only half the score indicated by the latest polls carried out in April.

The ruling alliance of Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberas (PNL) would lead with 39.5% of the votes, followed by the main opposition force USR-PMP-FD Alliance (34.6%), Hotnews.ro reported.

Surprisingly, the PUSL party – the political vehicle of the convicted businessman Dan Voiculescu – ranks as the third-largest political force with 10.4% of the votes. The party surfaced in the electoral polls after it nominated Cristian Popescu Piedone for the Bucharest local elections scheduled at the same time as the European elections on June 9.

The poll carried out by IPSOS for the local elections shows Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan (43% of the votes) would get another term with Cristian Popescu Piedone (27.6%) as the main challenger.

Should Piedone pull out of the race to improve the score of Social Democrat Gabriela Firea, Nicusor Dan will get more than half of the votes.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

