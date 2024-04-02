Politics

Almost 19 million Romanians expected to vote in 2024 elections

02 April 2024

Representatives of Romania’s Permanent Electoral Authority, or AEP, recently mentioned that the total number of citizens eligible to vote registered in the Electoral Register as of March 31 is 18,965,288, an increase of 24,454 compared to the last report at the end of February.

The differences arise as a result of the current operations performed by mayors in the Electoral Register corresponding to the administrative-territorial units they lead and the data imported from the General Directorate for Passports, according to News.ro.

The Register is a national computerized system for the registration and updating of identification data of Romanian citizens with the right to vote and information regarding their allocation to polling stations. Itr is structured by counties, municipalities, cities, and communes, for Romanian citizens with domicile or residence in the country. 

The Permanent Electoral Authority also specified that, from March 1 to March 31, 19,507 persons were removed from the Register due to death. A further 275 persons were removed because they had been prohibited from exercising the right to vote or had been placed under guardianship. Meanwhile, 89 individuals regained their electoral rights following the expiration of their removal period. 

The number of voters who turned 18 between March 1 and March 31 is 19,017.

AEP mentioned that, out of the total Romanian voters listed in the Electoral Register, 18,020,261 have their domicile or residence in the country, while 945,027 have their domicile abroad and are holders of CRDS passports. 

AEP also noted in another press release cited by Mediafax that Romanian voters who wish to vote in this year's presidential and/or parliamentary elections by mail or at a polling station abroad closer to their home or residence can register on the portal Votstrainatate.ro. They will need to fill out an online form and attach a scanned copy or a photograph of their identity document and the document proving the right of residence issued by foreign authorities. 

Voters who choose to vote abroad at a polling station will complete an online form, in which they will write their name, surname, personal identification number, email address, locality, and the state where they choose to vote, to which they attach their identity document.

A polling station can be established at the request of a minimum of 100 citizens.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Albertophotography | Dreamstime.com)

Politics



