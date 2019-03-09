Bucharest tram to host poetry library

A tram running on the capital’s line 1 will host an interactive poetry library between September 10 and October 1, as part of the Poetry Tram project of Arta nu Muşcă (Art Doesn’t Bite) organization, in a partnership with the Bucharest City Hall and the capital’s public transport company STB.

Those taking the tram will be able to read poetry books written by classical and contemporary Romanian authors and listen to jazz music.

At the same time, a poetry contest targeted at young authors will be organized, as will readings in alternative spaces, with the aim of bringing poetry closer to the people.

Young authors, aged 18 to 25, can enter three poems in the contest. The final of the competition will require participants to create a poem on the topic “Save the city’s poetry!” The winning poem will be projected on the wall of a downtown Bucharest building.

(Photo: Societatea de Transport Bucuresti Facebook Page)