Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 09/03/2019 - 12:32
Events
Bucharest tram to host poetry library
03 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A tram running on the capital’s line 1 will host an interactive poetry library between September 10 and October 1, as part of the Poetry Tram project of Arta nu Muşcă (Art Doesn’t Bite) organization, in a partnership with the Bucharest City Hall and the capital’s public transport company STB.

Those taking the tram will be able to read poetry books written by classical and contemporary Romanian authors and listen to jazz music.

At the same time, a poetry contest targeted at young authors will be organized, as will readings in alternative spaces, with the aim of bringing poetry closer to the people.

Young authors, aged 18 to 25, can enter three poems in the contest. The final of the competition will require participants to create a poem on the topic “Save the city’s poetry!” The winning poem will be projected on the wall of a downtown Bucharest building.

(Photo:  Societatea de Transport Bucuresti Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 09/03/2019 - 12:32
Events
Bucharest tram to host poetry library
03 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A tram running on the capital’s line 1 will host an interactive poetry library between September 10 and October 1, as part of the Poetry Tram project of Arta nu Muşcă (Art Doesn’t Bite) organization, in a partnership with the Bucharest City Hall and the capital’s public transport company STB.

Those taking the tram will be able to read poetry books written by classical and contemporary Romanian authors and listen to jazz music.

At the same time, a poetry contest targeted at young authors will be organized, as will readings in alternative spaces, with the aim of bringing poetry closer to the people.

Young authors, aged 18 to 25, can enter three poems in the contest. The final of the competition will require participants to create a poem on the topic “Save the city’s poetry!” The winning poem will be projected on the wall of a downtown Bucharest building.

(Photo:  Societatea de Transport Bucuresti Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

31 August 2019
OpEd
Editorial: Romanian Language Day - how many people speak the language?
31 August 2019
Social
Bus falls into the Dambovita river after accident in Bucharest
30 August 2019
Real Estate
Biggest mixed-use project in Western Romania, a EUR 442 mln investment, officially opens
30 August 2019
OpEd
Op-Ed: These are the real stakes of running an English - language media business in a country like Romania
29 August 2019
Business
Polish group starts hiring for first Burger King restaurant in Romania
29 August 2019
Social
German citizen and four Romanians held in “Projekt Maramures” slavery case
27 August 2019
Social
Projekt Maramures: German teens brought in Romania for reeducation, held as slaves
26 August 2019
Politics
Update: Romania in limbo as junior governing party leaves ruling coalition to form new alliance

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40