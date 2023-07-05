Politics

PM argues for permanent German troops on Romania's territory

05 July 2023

During a visit to Germany, Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said in a joint press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on July 4 that he hoped German troops would be placed in Romania.

"I think there must be permanent German troops on Romania's territory," PM Ciolacu said.

He reinforced the idea, adding: "I hope that soon we will have permanent German soldiers on Romanian territory. It is obvious that it will be a long-lasting conflict [in Ukraine]."

The presence of German troops is a strategic objective for Romania, government sources told G4Media.ro.

Chancellor Scholz, in his turn, said Germany "strongly" supports Romania's accession to Schengen, adding that "we are talking to our sceptical friends both formally and informally."

"I think it's right for Romania to join Schengen this year," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

