Romanian PM nominates close collaborator for new finance minister

Romanian prime minister Florin Citu nominated his close collaborator Dan Valceanu for the position of finance minister left vacant after the PM dismissed former minister Alexandru Nazare on July 8, local daily Ziarul Financiar reported.

PM Citu’s 45-day interim term at the head of the Finance Ministry approaches the end, and Liberal president Ludovic Orban - his rival in the race for the party leadership - has already expressed concern about the whole situation.

With Valceanu at the Ministry of Finance, PM Citu will continue to control the allocation of funds and, generally, the fiscal policy.

Politically, Dan Valceanu is the leader of the Gorj county Liberal Party (PNL) organisation, coming from the same region as PM Citu.

Interestingly, Valceanu started its political career as the head of the Social Democratic Party’s youth organisation in Gorj county (2006-2009). Immediately after the Social Democrats lost the elections, and Basescu started his first mandate as President, Valceanu migrated in 2009 to the Liberal Democrat Party (PDL) of former President Traian Basescu being subsequently “absorbed” into the National Liberal Party (PNL) once the two political entities merged.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)