Romanian PM wants life sentences for murderers, rapists after teenage girl killed by kidnapper

The Romanian government wants to introduce life sentences for serious crimes such as murder, rape and pedophilia, according to prime minister Viorica Dancila. She announced on Thursday, August 8, that the government would issue an emergency ordinance in this sense.

“I promise you one more thing: I said I want drastic penalties for criminals, rapists and pedophiles. I will issue an emergency ordinance to make life imprisonment the punishment for these crimes,” Dancila said, according to Hotnews.ro. “I have zero tolerance for lack of humanity and respect for the citizen,” she added.

The announcement came after the kidnapping and murder of 15-year old girl Alexandra Macesanu, a case that sparked public outrage as information about the authorities’ slow response started to emerge. Alexandra was kidnapped on July 24 and she managed to call for help at the emergency number 112 in the morning of July 25. She called three times and told the 112 dispatcher and the policemen that she was kidnapped and raped. The police raided the kidnapper’s house in Caracal only in the morning of July 26, but they didn’t find Alexandra.

The main suspect, Gheorghe Dinca, confessed to killing Alexandra Macesanu and also another girl who went missing in mid-April. Investigators found human remains at the man’s house, and DNA tests revealed that they belong to Alexandra. The investigation is still ongoing.

Initially, prime minister Viorica Dancila had announced that she was considering calling a public referendum on introducing harsher punishments for murder, rape and pedophilia.

