Photon Energy connects to the grid two new solar power plants in Romania

Photon Energy, a renewable energy producer listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and Prague Stock Exchange, has completed and grid-connected two photovoltaic (PV) power plants in Romania.

The power plants have a combined generation capacity of 10.3 MWp. Their total annual production is expected to be around 4.7 GWh and 10.9 GWh, respectively, and the electricity generated will be sold on the energy market on a merchant basis, without any governmental support or a power purchase agreement with an energy off-taker.

The company expects the power plants to generate around EUR 2.25 million in revenues in 2024 based on the current forward prices for electricity base load in Romania.

“We are excited to have expanded our portfolio of operating solar PV assets by an additional 10.3 MWp,” said Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group.

“Following the commissioning of our first six power plants in Romania earlier this year, the commissioning of the installations in Făget and Săhăteni represents another important milestone for Photon Energy in the Romanian renewable energy market, where we have an additional capacity of around 20 MWp in five different locations at an advanced stage of construction.”

(Photo source: the company)