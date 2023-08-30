Real estate group Globalworth completes its fourth solar plant in Romania

Globalworth, one of the largest real estate investors in Romania, has completed a solar plant installation on the rooftop of its Industrial Park West in Oradea, a key asset in the company's logistics and industrial parks portfolio.

The new installation comprises more than 700 photovoltaic panels supplied by Canadian Solar, summing to a total power capacity of 297kWp.

This cutting-edge solar power installation will significantly reduce energy consumption and associated costs for the tenant and beneficiary of Globalworth's park, iwis mobility systems.

"By integrating these renewable energy sources into our properties, we're not only reducing operating costs for tenants in our business community but also significantly decreasing our portfolio's carbon footprint. We have set a goal to achieve a 40% reduction by 2030, using 2019 as a baseline, and to achieve that, we are planning to gear up many more of our assets with solar panels in the coming period," said Marian Popa, Managing Director at Globalworth Romania.

The company has implemented similar solar plants at Globalworth Square, Globalworth Plaza, and Timisoara Industrial Park. The combined power of all existing solar plants in the Globalworth portfolio in Romania is around 834 kWp, which the company plans to double with two new projects underway.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)