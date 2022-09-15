Photon Energy breaks ground at seventh solar power station in Romania

Photon Energy has begun building its seventh solar-powered electricity station in Romania near the village of Săhăteni in Buzău county. The station will have an energy production capacity of 7.1 MWp.

The solar power plant is set to stretch over 10 hectares of arable land and house roughly 12,700 solar panels. The high-efficiency bifacial solar modules mounted on single-axis trackers will provide approximately 11.4 GWh of renewable energy annually to the SDEE Electrica Muntenia Nord network.

The electricity produced by the new station will be sold on the energy market without any government support or purchase agreement with a power supplier. The new power plant is to start operation in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"The Săhăteni plant marks another important step in our efforts to bring a total capacity of approximately 32 MWp into operation in Romania by the end of 2022. These new assets alone will expand the IPP portfolio to over 120 MWp by the end of the year,” said Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group.

The new plant will be the 95th one owned and operated by Photon. Of the total production capacity of 120 MWp, 104 MWp will be sold directly on the market, as clean and subsidy-free electricity.

The company is currently developing photovoltaic projects in Romania with a total capacity of 242.8 MWp, with a total of 28.3 MWp under construction, including the Săhăteni facility. 3.6 MWp is currently in the preparation phase for construction.

Founded in 2008, Photon Energy has a combined capacity of 892 MWp under development in CEE and Australia. The next development projects in Romania are to be built and commissioned in 2023 and 2024. The company aims to expand its portfolio to at least 600 MWp globally by the end of 2024.

(Photo source: Moruzx | Dreamstime.com)