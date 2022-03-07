Profile picture for user andreich
Largest oil refinery in Romania closes for technological turnaround

07 March 2022
Romania’s biggest oil refinery – Petromidia Navodari – will suspend its operational activity between March 11 and April 3 for a scheduled technological turnaround.

The refinery is operated by Rompetrol Rafinare, a member company of the KMG International Group (KMGI), which is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

During the maintenance period, works will be carried out to verify and recertify the production units and the operational flows, according to the legislation in force.

In order to maintain and increase production efficiencies, but also to ensure the quality of fuels, catalyst replacement works are also scheduled in the refinery units, according to the company.

Rompetrol Rafinare will also suspend the operational processes from the Vega Ploiesti refinery, which operates with finished and semi-finished materials from Petromidia.

“The technological shutdown is a necessity for the good functioning of the refinery units and is part of the general strategy of the Group, through which a precise calendar of activities has been established, with general turnarounds carried out every four years and technological shutdowns scheduled every two years,” the company said in a press release.

The main shareholders of Rompetrol Rafinare are KMG International (54.63% - directly and indirectly) and the Romanian state through the Ministry of Energy (44.7%).

(Photo: KMG International Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
